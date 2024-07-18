Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 18: Armaan rejoices at Abhira’s love-filled gesture for him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 18, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Armaan and Manoj bringing Kaveri back to the Poddar mansion. Madhav and Vidya move to return to the outhouse, but Abhira stops them from entering the place. She packs their bags and directs the duo to live in the main house as Kaveri needs them more.

Madhav insists on staying back with Abhira, frequently paying visits to Kaveri. However, Abhira doesn’t agree with his idea and asks him to go with Kaveri. They all step inside the house.

Armaan feels bad leaving Abhira alone. She tells him to join the family. Armaan plants a kiss on Abhira before going inside.

Abhira devise an idea to change Kaveri’s heart

Ruhi reaches home. Manish questions where she was. Ruhi reveals that Kaveri suffered a heart attack and she rushed her to the hospital. She also says that Kaveri has recovered. Manish scolds Ruhi for once again getting involved with Armaan and his family. He asks her to promise that she won't indulge in their matters in the future. Ruhi refuses to take any such pledge. She expresses that her hope to reunite will remain alive until Armaan ties the knot with Abhira.

Abhira is eating her food with a sad mood. Armaan, Aryan, Krish, and Kiara come to her. Armaan jokes that Abhira was thinking everyone left her and she will live peacefully now. Aryan talks about making a plan to convince Kaveri. Abhira suggests that they should take baby steps. Krish and Aryan poke fun at Armaan for showing impatience about his marriage with Abhira. Kiara gives her consent to Abhira’s idea.

Abhira inquires about Kaveri’s favorite things. While Aryan names horse riding, Armaan says she likes Gurudwara’s prasad. Abhira then hatches a plan and gets Armaan’s appreciation for it. When he calls her "wifey," Abhira replies that she is still to get that position in his life. He then refers to her as his girlfriend and gets teased by Aryan, Krish, and Kiara.

An unknown person enters Kaveri’s room through the window. She senses something and wakes up to search if there was someone peeking in her room.

Abhira proposes to go on an outing to Mussoorie with Kaveri after she gets completely well. Armaan signals Krish to take everyone outside. Krish excuses himself by pretending that he is feeling sleepy. He forcefully takes Aryan and Kiara with him so that Armaan can spend time with Abhira alone.

Armaan and Abhira’s romance

As they leave, Armaan lies in Abhira's lap. She persuades him to get up and go home. The light goes off. Abhira asks why there are electricity cuts in the Poddar house when they are so rich. Armaan stops Abhira, and they share some heartfelt time together. Abhira gives him the earnings from her first case. Armaan feels proud of her. Abhira shares that she always wants to make him proud. She stuns Armaan as she seals the tender moment with a kiss. The light comes back.

Abhira advises Armaan to go home and sleep. He responds by stating that he wants to remain with her. Abhira pushes him out of the house and shuts the door. Armaan feels his cheek and smiles at the peck he received from Abhira.

The next morning, Kaveri questions the servant about the prasad. He quotes that some delivery guy left it. She thinks some family member must have sent it. Kaveri eats it and starts coughing. Armaan comes and offers her water. An unidentified person watches Kaveri from the outside.

Armaan tries to soothe Kaveri’s rage and asks her to come with him for a golf game. She recalls doing the same with Rohit and gets upset. Kaveri declines to join Armaan, who then brings the golf stick to play the game there only. Kaveri gets a flashback of what all Armaan said to her and throws the stick furiously. She clarifies that she might have eaten the prasad he brought for her, but she will never accept Abhira. Armaan wonders who must have sent the prasad when he did not do it.

Armaan approaches Abhira and inquires how long they will attempt to convince Kaveri. She asks him to remain hopeful. Armaan keeps feeling that Kaveri will never approve of their relationship. Abhira believes that she is lovable and Kaveri will ultimately welcome her with open arms. Armaan tags her as ‘the best.’

Abhira plays a song and dances with Armaan. She hugs him. He gets happy and thanks her, assuming that she sent the prasad to Kaveri. Abhira discloses that she did not do it. Armaan asks who was behind it. The episode ends here.

