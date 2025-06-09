Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 9, 2025 Episode Written Update: Maira creates trouble for Kaveri-Vidya, Armaan consoles Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 9, 2025 Episode Written Update: Armaan holds Geetanjali as she is about to fall. Meanwhile, Anshuman saves Abhira from falling. Kaveri and Vidya are happy as their sarees are selling. Maira arrives at Abhira's stall to apologize to Kaveri and Vidya. Abhira thinks of Armaan. Maira leaves as Abhira's stall is crowded. She decides to apologize later after her performance.

Kajal and Manisha decide to go to the cultural fair to show their support for Abhira. Kajal gets scared of Krish, but Manisha convinces her. They decide to take something for Kaveri. On the other hand, Tanya convinces Krish to go to the fair with him, and he agrees.

All customers complain to Kaveri and Vidya, as ants bite them while they are trying on the sarees. All customers leave their stalls angrily. Abhira arrives and questions Kaveri and Vidya. They worriedly inform Abhira about the ants in the sarees.

A customer informs them that a small girl left ice cream on their table near the sarees, which is why all the sarees now have ants. After a customer describes the identity of the little girl, Kaveri and Vidya recognize that it is Maira. Abhira gets upset. She then finds Maira at the fair and informs her about the incident.

Abhira scolds Maira and asks her to call her parents. Geetanjali overhears the conversation and gets angry with Abhira for scolding Maira. She confronts Abhira. Abhira then informs Geetanjali about the incident. Geetanjali realises Maira's mistake. Maira gets emotional, revealing how she was trying to end the fight. Maira calls Abhira 'bad.' Abhira gets hurt and recalls how she lost Pookie, prompting Armaan to question her motherhood.

Maira apologizes to Abhira, but the latter runs away as she is hurt. She chases Abhira but couldn't find her. Maira cries and asks Geetanjali not to inform Armaan about the incident until her performance. Armaan sees the Poddar family's photo in the newspaper. He thinks that everyone is happy without him, including Abhira. Armaan gets emotional thinking about Abhira as he misses her. He decides to visit Poddar's house without informing anyone.

Armaan is about to leave, and he hears a woman crying behind a white curtain. The woman is Abhira. Without seeing her, Armaan decides to console her and offers his handkerchief to the lady. Abhira takes it and sees A woven on the handkerchief. She thinks it's Armaan, and as soon as she tries to see the man, she sees Anshuman.

As Armaan is about to leave, Maira informs him that her performance is next. Geetanjali and Armaan are happy to see Maira's performance. Armaan overhears someone criticising Maira's performance. He decides to slam them, but Geetanjali stops him. Maira wants to come first in the contest, but Armaan explains tos her how participating is important.

Kajal and Manisha arrive to meet Vidya and Kaveri. Vidya taunts Kajal about how Krish insulted them. Kajal apologizes to them. Vidya gets upset, but Manisha and Kajal convince her. Anshuman asks Abhira why she is upset. Abhira refuses to share. The episode ends.



Disclaimer: The episode was watched on JioHotstar.

