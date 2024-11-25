Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira plans to resume work after maternity leave; Armaan creates THIS obstacle for her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has kept audiences engaged. From hidden truths to shocking twists, the show is entertaining the audiences successfully. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, the viewers will see misunderstandings occurring in Abhira and Armaan's life.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their official page. In this promo, it is seen that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is extremely excited and happy to resume work after her maternity break. She wears her court and shares with BSP that he is her good luck, and she can't win any case without him. As Abhira talks to BSP, Armaan arrives.

Abhira tells Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to wish her good luck as she is resuming work. However, Armaan creates an obstacle in her way by firing her from the job. He gives Abhira the termination letter, and Abhira is shocked to see the letter. She questions Armaan's decision.

However, Armaan tells Abhira to not ask any questions on this and accept the termination. Abhira is shocked to see Armaan's behavior and gets suspicious of his actions. Meanwhile, Armaan looks guilty about his decision.

The caption of this promo reads, "Abhira ne kiya hai phir se kaam karne ka faisla. Lekin Armaan lekar aaya hai rukavat. Aakhirkaar ab wo aage kya karegi?" (Abhira has decided to work again. But Armaan has brought a hurdle. In the end, what will she do now?)

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was seen how Rohit (Romiit Raaj) and Armaan have a secret. Abhira's baby dies due to complications so Rohit requests Armaan to adopt his baby as Ruhi was in coma. Despite Armaan's refusal, Rohit forces him to adopt his baby as he needs a mother.

He explains to Armaan that Abhira might face complications to conceive again. Thus, Armaan and Rohit inform everyone that Ruhi's baby has died and Abhira's baby survived. Poddar family, Abhira and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) are still unaware of this truth.

Apart from Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romitt Raaj, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also features Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

