Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 26: Kaveri hands over Abhira’s termination papers to Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 26: Today’s episode begins with Kaveri questioning Abhira about taking the baby to court. Abhira tells Vidya and Kaveri that they didn’t question Armaan when, being a father, he also left for work the entire day. Even though parents share equal rights over raising a child, a mother has to take on more responsibilities. She tells them she thought she could trust them to take care of BSP, but they proved her wrong.

Manisha, Vidya, and Kaveri refuse to bless Abhira as she leaves with BSP for court. Rohit tries to stop her. He says the baby will get annoyed in the court. Kaveri tells him it is not his baby, so he should not try to stop Abhira. Ruhi tells Rohit that she could have been a better mom than Abhira, yet God took away her child.

Abhir asks his hairstylist to cancel his concert, saying he will return the money. He gets out of the car and joins a few boys singing. A crowd gathers and takes photos of Abhir. Manish hears him singing and thinks the voice is similar to Akshara’s. Abhir gets angry seeing him and leaves. Manish thinks he is very rude.

Abhira goes to the court with her baby. Chau gets happy seeing her. She questions the opponent and wins the case. Charu says she feels like taking her autograph today. Jyoti praises Abhira and says the baby is lucky for her career.

On the other hand, Rohit screams at Armaan. He tells her the baby is his and he has full right over the baby’s safety. He says Abhira should stay home with the baby until it turns a year old. Armaan asks him to calm down, and he will speak to Abhira about it. Rohit says he thought Abhira would be a good mom, so he gave his baby to Armaan and Abhira.

Kaveri and Sanjay come with Abhira’s termination papers from the firm. Rohit signs it immediately. Armaan takes the file in hand and thinks about it. Kaveri says this is the only way to stop Abhira. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

