Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shruti Ulfat reveals what made her click instantly with Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping viewers glued to their TV screens with its intriguing tale of love and family relations. All the actors working on it are putting in their best efforts to captivate the audiences.

Shruti Ulfat, who is doing a fantastic job as Vidya Poddar in the drama series, shares a great rapport with the cast members, which is quite evident from her social media posts. In a recent offering, the actress heaped praise on her reel bahu Ruhi, portrayed by Garvita Sadhwani.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shruti Ulfat uploaded a few heartwarming frames with co-star Garvita Sadhwani. They are sharing laughs together while striking various poses for the lens. The duo is all decked up in green-colored traditional outfits, which they are presently donning for the show during Teej celebrations’ track.

Alongside the pictures, Shruti recalled the time when she and Garvita met for an integration episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She disclosed feeling a connection with the actress ever since they crossed paths. When the seasoned actress dug deeper, she found out that Garvita belonged to Dehradun. She herself, having ‘Pahadi’ roots, realized the reason behind hitting off with the actress instantly.

Further in the text space, Shruti hailed Garvita Sadhwani for being a caring, warm and intelligent person.

Take a look at Shruti Ulfat’s Instagram post here:

A part of Shruti’s heartfelt note for Garvita reads, “This girl is all heart. The first time I met, she mentioned that she had not missed a single episode of Sasural Genda Phool and had seen it more than once. But that was not the reason for us to click n like each other. Digged deep n came to know that her Mom hailed from Dehradun and was a pahadan like me… ahaan! So that was the unknown reason… Garvita … Gravity as I call her …. A caring , warm, inteligent, beauiful and a loving person.. and top it up… a fantastic Actor. Blessings n love to my Pahadan ki bitiyaan.”

For the unversed, Shruti Ulfat and Garvita Sadhwani are showcasing their acting talent in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The daily soap, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can also be streamed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

