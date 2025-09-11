20 releases to stream on OTT this week (September 10-16): From Coolie to Only Murders in the Building

New movies and shows are set to hit the OTT platforms in the upcoming week, leaving fans with a variety of content to choose from. While Selena Gomez returns with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, Rajinikanth will bring his charm back with Coolie. Check out the list of projects available to stream on digital platforms this week.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 (JioHotstar)

Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Language: English

Release Date: September 9, 2025

Mable Mora, Charles Savage, and Oliver Putnam get together to solve yet another murder mystery in the Arconia. The new season is sure to give the audience the required twists and laughs.

Kiss or Die (Netflix)

Cast: Mana Sakura, Gekidan Hitori

Language: English, Korean

Release Date: September 9, 2025

The male improv comedians will have to resist the advances from their seductive co-stars and present the ultimate kiss.

Su from So (JioHotstar)

Cast: Shaneel Gowtham, JP Tuminad, Prakash Tuminadu

Language: Kannada, Hindi

Release Date: September 9, 2025

When a village boy brings his childhood crush to his town, the latter’s behavior makes the residents believe that he brought a ghost with him.

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (Netflix)

Cast: Jordan Jensen

Language: English

Release Date: September 9, 2025

The celebrated comedian, Jordan Jensen, brings her new special, which revolves around the topics of femininity and self-love. The show is sure to make the audience laugh hard.

The Dead Girls (Netflix)

Cast: Paulina Gaitán, Arcelia Ramírez

Language: English

Release Date: September 10, 2025

Based on the book by Jorge Ibarguengoitia, the show will tell the tale of the Balardo sisters, who built a brothel empire and then became merciless killers.

Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix)

Cast: Luciana Rodriguez, Jacy Borges

Language: English

Release Date: September 10, 2025

The new season of Love is Blind: Brazil will return to the screens, as all the contestants above 50 will discover their love on the journey.

Aka Charlie Sheen (Netflix)

Cast: Charlie Sheen

Language: English

Release Date: September 10, 2025

In the two-part documentary, Charlie Sheen talks about his rise to fame, struggles, and challenges that he faced throughout his years in the industry.

Coolie (Prime Video)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna

Language: Tamil, Hindi

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Lokesh Kanagraj directorial Coolie was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and Rajinikanth will bring his charm back on the digital screens. The movie also stars Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan.

Wolf King Season 2 (Netflix)

Cast: Nina Barker Francis, Ceallach John Spellman

Language: English

Release Date: September 11, 2025

After Drew defends his throne in the first season, he must now live up to the expectations and responsibilities of the leadership in the upcoming season.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (Netflix)

Cast: Carla Sehn, Malou Marnfeldt

Language: English

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Amanda tries to navigate her love life amid the dating apps, disastrous hookups and emotionally unavailable men. The show is a good pick for the fans wanting to watch something fun and lighthearted.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 (Netflix)

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart

Language: English

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Kimmie takes charge of the Bellaire empire, where betrayal is common and the fight for power is brutal. The season will bring in more drama and intensity to the storyline.

Rambo in Love (JioHotstar)

Cast: Abhinav Manikant, Payal Chengappa

Language: Tamil, Hindi

Release Date: September 12, 2025

When a desperate entrepreneur, on the brink of bankruptcy, comes face-to-face with his ex, things take a wild turn, as he gets to know that she is the boss who could save him from turmoil.

Bakasura Restaurant (SunNXT)

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Praveen

Language: Telugu, Hindi

Release Date: September 12, 2025

A group of bachelors try to stretch their budget until they realize that their groceries have vanished without a trace. The situation turns panicky and hilarious at the same time.

Ratu Ratu Queens (Netflix)

Cast: Marissa Anita, Iqbal Ramadhan

Language: English, Indonesian

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Four women leave their routine lives in Indonesia and head to New York to live their fullest. They go on to navigate friendship and personal bonds while spending their time in the Big Apple.

The Wrong Paris (Netflix)

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode

Language: English

Release Date: September 12, 2025

When Dawn gets an offer to participate in a dating reality show in Paris, she gets on board immediately. However, things do not turn out for her as planned when she learns that the show will be shot in Paris, Texas, and not in France.

You and Everything Else (Netflix)

Cast: Park Ji Hyun, Kim Go-eun

Language: English, Korean

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Childhood sweethearts are linked with warmth and romantic tension between them until they grow apart. However, one of them is asked to accompany the other one in their final days.

Maledictions (Netflix)

Cast: Leonardo Sbaraglia, Gustavo Bassani

Language: English

Release Date: September 12, 2025

When a governor’s child goes missing, he finds himself in a dilemma of either choosing his career or his daughter’s safety.

Do You Wanna Partner (Prime Video)

Cast: Tamannah Bhatia, Diana Penty

Language: Hindi

Release Date: September 12, 2025

The upcoming series showcases the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, as the women dive deep into their ambitions. The actresses are also joined by Sufi Motiwala and Shweta Tiwari, among others.

Saiyaara (Netflix)

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Language: Hindi

Release Date: September 12, 2025

An amateur singer tries to make it big as a singer in the industry. However, his life is hit with a change after he meets and falls in love with an extraordinary girl.

Emmy Awards (JioHotstar)

Language: English

Release Date: September 15, 2025

The industry celebrities will come together to celebrate television’s biggest night. Glamour, victories, and performances will all be to swoon over.

ALSO READ: 3 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (September 8-14)