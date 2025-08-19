3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar passes away at the age of 91

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar has passed away at the age of 91. Known for playing prominent roles in several Marathi and Hindi films, he was best remembered for his character of a professor in Aamir Khan's starrer 3 Idiots. Today (August 19), early morning, reports of demise circulated on the internet, leaving many heartbroken. The 91-year-old actor breathed his last on August 18 after his battle with a prolonged illness.

According to Zee News, Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane, Mumbai, where he had been under medical care. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, reports suggest that he died due to age-related issues. The actor's last rites will take place on August 19 in Thane.

While Potdar was a well-known name in the industry, it was his stint in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots which made him a household name. He played the role of a Professor, and his conversation with Aamir Khan's character Rancho went super viral.

The scene was the professor scolding Rancho for smiling and not paying attention. He is best remembered for his 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' dialogue from the movie. His character and memes of his dialogue still trend on the internet.

Known for his character roles in films, Achyut entered Bollywood at the age of 44.

The news of his demise was also confirmed on social media by the Star Pravah channel as they shared an official post on their Instagram account. They shared a post paying tribute to the actor and offering their condolences. The caption of this post read, "A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered."

More about Achyut Potdar's professional life

Achyut Potdar was a veteran and respected Marathi actor who had also worked in Bollywood films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhootnath, Dabangg 2, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vaastav: The Reality and many more. The actor was also a part of Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film, Ventilator, which released in 2016.

Reportedly, the seasoned Indian actor had worked in over 125 Bollywood films, featured in 95 TV serials, 26 plays and 45 ads.

