71st National Awards: Karan Johar congratulates 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan on Best Actor win, hails Rani Mukerji as 'queen' of screens

It is celebration at the Johar house. Karan Johar, who won his first National Award as a director for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and third as a producer after Shershaah and Brahmastra, is clearly on Cloud 9. The filmmaker took to Instagram to congratulate his 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan and his 'dearest' Rani Mukerji for their National Award wins as Best Actor and Best Actress for Jawan and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway respectively, taking a pause from his own personal celebrations.

Karan Johar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji On Their First National Award Wins

The 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, 2025, celebrated the finest in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh and Rani’s wins have been hailed as long-overdue. Both actors had to wait for over 3 decades, for this honour. Karan, who shares a deep bond with both, penned an emotional note that perfectly captured the pride and admiration he feels for his debut film actors.

Karan Johar’s Instagram post was a heartfelt tribute, full of nostalgia and love. He wrote, “Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!! @iamsrk bhai… this has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

The post also celebrated Rani Mukerji’s Best Actress win for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It read, "My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani".

At the end of the post, the star director expressed his happiness for winning his first national award alongside his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars and claimed it to be a full circle moment for him.

Have a look at Karan Johar's Instagram Post

Bollywood Wishes Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar And Rani Mukerji On Their Big National Award Wins

The industry joined the celebration, with stars like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others showering SRK and Rani Mukerji with love. The outpouring of support reflects SRK and Rani Mukerji’s enduring impact on Indian cinema and the affection they command from peers and fans alike.

