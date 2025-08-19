82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan struggles to wear trousers, Big B opens up on taking extra care in his day-to-day activities in new blog

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about ageing, health routines, and the emotions he feels before greeting fans outside his Jalsa home every Sunday. In a personal blog post on August 17, the 82-year-old Bollywood legend said he often worries whether people will come at all, but the nerves turn into joy when he sees the cheering crowd.

Sunday at Jalsa: nerves that turn to joy

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that the weekly meet-and-greet still makes him anxious. He wonders if the turnout will dip and whether some longtime visitors have stopped coming. But the moment he steps out and hears the applause, the worry fades. He feels grateful for the continued love and support.

August 17 blog: candid note on ageing

In his post, Bachchan reflected on how ageing changes everyday life. “The early to bed and rise is not just a metaphor; it works,” he wrote, adding that “the body gradually begins to lose its balance, and there is a need to work on it to check and improve.”

Simple acts now demand planning. Even putting on trousers feels risky without support. Doctors advise him to sit while dressing to avoid losing balance. “And, inside, I sort of smile in disbelief...until I find they were so right. That simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine,” he wrote.

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan is doing now

To maintain balance and mobility, the actor follows a strict daily routine: medicines, light yoga, pranayama, and gym exercises. He admitted that returning to old habits is harder with age, so consistency matters as he juggles health and professional work.

Bachchan addressed readers directly about the reality of ageing. While some may have “a small smirk and a hidden laugh,” he warned that time catches up with everyone. “May none of you have to go through this. But, let me tell you, IT SHALL HAPPEN...TO ALL OF US…I wish it did not...but in time it shall,” he wrote.

“We all go downward the day we are brought into this World...the down trend begins at birth... Sad.. but it is the reality of living and life,” he added. “You may have the courage to fight it for a while...but eventually, sadly, we shall all lose...A loss worth losing.”

Noting he sounded “too morbid,” Bachchan credited daughter Shweta Bachchan for sharing “the haunting chants.” He ended the blog calling them “Divinity at its utmost.”

