Aamir Khan admits he was 'very hard as a person' and 'judgmental' towards Salman Khan: 'Bhai time pe nahi...'

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share a warm bond, and that is not hidden from anyone. We saw them sharing the screen space several years back in Andaaz Apna Apna. And now, the duo are going to be back once again in one frame for Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show, where they gave insights into their equation. In the show, the PK actor revealed that he was judgmental towards the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and how they bonded well during his divorce from Reena Dutta.

The first episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle will see Salman Khan and Aamir Khan arriving as guests. The episode will see the Sikandar star kicking off things with a throwback about how he and the other Khan went to school together, but hardly remember it. This is when the PK star opened up about the time when he bonded really well with Salman.

Recalling this incident, Aamir said that Salman had come over for dinner during a very tough phase of his life. It was when the 3 Idiots star was going through a divorce with his first wife, Reena Dutta.

The Ghulam star says, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly."

“Before that, I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna)," Aamir adds while confessing to being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgmental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. ( I was very judgmental in the beginning.) I was very hard as a person."

Helmed by the charming Kajol and the charismatically witty Twinkle Khanna, Prime Video’s latest unscripted original, produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

ALSO READ: 7 National Award-winning movies you can’t afford to miss watching on OTT: Chhichhore to Bajrangi Bhaijaan