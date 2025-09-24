Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s romantic film online

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a romantic comedy film that hit the big screens on August 29, 2025. Now, a month after its theatrical release, the movie is gearing up for its OTT debut. Check all the streaming details inside.

When and where to watch Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix on September 26, 2025. The streaming platform confirmed this official release date via its social media channels.

Announcing the release, they wrote, “Ee love story-il, Aby-und, Nidhi-und pinne oru halwa kashnam polethe oru Kuthireyum und. (This love story has Aby, Nidhi, and a horse that looks like a piece of halwa.) Watch Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, out 26 September in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada!”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK), which translates to Galloping Horse, Jumping Horse, takes its name from a famous Malayalam riddle. The film narrates the tale of Aby and Nidhi, a couple on the verge of getting married.

A day before their wedding, the couple shares a heartfelt conversation in which Nidhi reveals a recurring dream: seeing Aby arriving at their wedding on a white horse, just like in the movies.

As someone who believes deeply in dreams and their meanings, Nidhi’s vision prompts Aby to fulfill her fantasy by arranging to arrive at their wedding on a horse. However, on the big day, the horse gets startled by the camera flashes, causing Aby to fall, hit his head, and slip into a coma.

The rest of the film explores how Aby recovers from the accident, what unfolds for Nidhi, and whether the two can reunite.

Cast and crew of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is an absurdist romantic comedy featuring Fahadh Faasil and Lokah fame Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The movie’s ensemble cast consists of Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Idavela Babu, Niranjana Anoop, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Noby Marcose, Saaf, Suresh Krishna, and many others.

Written and directed by Althaf Salim, the film has musical tracks and background scores composed by Justin Varghese. Jinto George served as the cinematographer, while Nidhin Raj Arol handled the editing.

