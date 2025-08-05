Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana will ‘shake the world and cinema buffs’ claims Komal Nahta: ‘It’s just waiting to explode on…’

Ever since the reports of Ramayana being made in Bollywood had come out, the excitement levels amongst fans to see our mythological tale on the silver screen have peaked. With producer Namit Malhotra going beyond limits to make sure the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is everything that Indians have only ever dreamt of, we are sure to see a visual marvel. In a recent interview, Komal Nahta recalled his conversation with the producer who claimed that he is ok in investing 3 times the actual budget as long as he can show the world what India is capable of.

Komal Nahta claims Ramayana will shake the movie buffs

Talking to Faridoon, Komal Nahta revealed that when he spoke to producer Namit Malhotra, he claimed that he doesn’t even know where the money is coming from. He is just pumping it in to secure a historical finished product. Nahta further added that the Ramayana and Mahabharata are the best stories ever, and every other story is, in some way or the other, based on these mythological marvels. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is Ramayana itself, and how they are making it will surely shake the movie buffs.

Komal also suspects that Hollywood will hail Ramayana as the gold standard for VFX and special effects in future. He gave all the credit to Namit’s company, Prime Focus, which has already won 8 Oscars for its visual effects in movies like Interstellar, Tenet, and more.

Komal Nahta claims Namit Malhotra has got everything in Ramayana that was lacking in Indian films

Komal Nahta further recalled asking Namit Malhotra why Indian films are not being talked about with high regard when it’s the Indians who are doing all the graphics. Ramayana’s producer replied that Indian movies lack the budget and vision of Hollywood, but otherwise, they are capable of delivering.

Nahta further added, “Now, Namit Malhotra’s company will deliver the vision and the means, the money. Namit has it. So, what was lacking, he’s got into Ramayana. Therefore, why will it not succeed?”

Komal Nahta calls Namit Malhotra an involved producer

Komal Nahta also revealed that whenever he calls Malhotra, he is always busy on the Ramayana set. He called him an ‘involved producer’. “He says he’s not producing to write cheques or coordinate dates. That’s not his job. All that will be done by his assistants and employees. His job is to be involved in the making of the film, not as the captain of the ship, but as a creative producer,” added Nahta.

Not just the producer, Komal also gushed about the director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor. He praised the director’s pose, super sharp brain and immense clarity of thought. He also went on to call Ranbir Kapoor sincere, dedicated and one of the best actors of the current times who will deliver 2000%.

Ramayana shooting has already wrapped, and the film will be released in two parts, with the first hitting the screens in Diwali 2026 and the other in Diwali 2027.

