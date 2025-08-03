After wife Priya, Sunjay Kapur’s stepdaughter Safira changes her Instagram name amid Rs 30,000 crore property battle

Sunjay Kapur’s untimely demise has caused chaos amongst the members of his family. With a reported Rs. 30,000 crores of property at stake, the constant question that remains is who will inherit how much of the empire.

After the late businessman passed away due to cardiac arrest, his wife, Priya, changed her name on social media, as she now goes by Priya Sunjay Kapur. Days later, Kapur’s stepdaughter, Safira, also dropped her surname, “Chatwal,” from her Instagram bio.

The move by the mother and daughter is viewed as some kind of strategy to show more power in the empire’s inheritance.

Will Safira inherit Sunjay Kapur’s property?

According to the legal documents, the deceased property is inherited by his biological children. Hence, despite Karisma Kapoor and the late businessman’s split in 2016, their two kids, Samira and Kiaan, have the right to share in their father’s assets.

According to the media reports, Kapur’s kids from his marriage to the actress are gifted Rs. 14 crores of bonds and a monthly income of Rs. 10 Lakh. However, there’s no official word regarding the same.

Moreover, Kapur, who shared a son, Azarius, with his wife, Priya Sachdeva, will be the direct heir to both the trust and personal wealth.

As for Safira, she is the daughter of Priya and her ex-husband, Vikram Chatwal. She will have a share in Sunjay’s property if only she is legally adopted by Sunjay. In such a case, Safira would equally inherit the property, as his brother, Azarius.

What do Karisma and Priya get from Sunjay Kapur’s property?

Priya, being the legal spouse of Sunjay at the time of his death, owns a significant portion of his assets due to the absence of a will.

Moreover, Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust. Following his death, his wife will inherit and handle the assets.

