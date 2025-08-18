Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma patch up after their ugly fallout? Director opens up on Gadar 3 script

Anil Sharma and Ameesha Patel, who had a public fallout during the release of Gadar 2, seem to have patched up. The disagreement arose when Ameesha expressed feeling ‘cheated’ after the climax of the film was changed without her knowledge. She had expected a bigger role in the Sunny Deol starrer. In response, Anil had referred to her as ‘moody’ in an interview but added that everyone is entitled to their opinions and that he still considers her a part of his family.

Advertisement

Ameesha opens up on Gadar 3 conditions

During a chat on X, Ameesha acknowledged their ‘creative differences’ and said she would take part in Gadar 3 only if she is ‘super excited’ about the script, as she was with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In a podcast with Maniesh Paul, she further revealed that the climax of Gadar 3 had been shot without her but chose to ‘let bygones be bygones’. She also spoke about proper paperwork and contractual agreements before signing on for the next film.

Here’s what Anil Sharma says about their current equation

Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Anil Sharma confirmed that things are smooth between them now. “My equation with Ameesha is great now. With time, everything gets sorted out. Everything is good now! (Waqt ke saath saath sab cheezein sahi ho jaati hai. Abhi sab badhiya hai!)” he said.

When asked if Ameesha Patel will be part of Gadar 3, especially considering her condition about Tara and Sakeena’s love story, Anil responded, “Sakeena and Tara are an integral part of Gadar. But we’ll discuss more about her character before the release of Gadar 3."

Advertisement

Gadar 3 script ready, shooting timeline revealed

Anil Sharma also revealed that the script for Gadar 3 has already been written. “Gadar 3 will definitely get made. We’ve already made a commitment to the audience in the last scene of Gadar 2 where Utkarsh’s (Sharma) character Jeete is told that he’s worthy of joining the army. We ended the film with the message - to be continued,” he said.

Sharing the shooting timeline, Anil added, “Making Gadar 3 will take some time but the audience can be assured that it won’t take another 20 years (laughs). We’re hoping to take it to the floors in the next two years. We’ve already worked on the script. It will focus on the stories of Tara and Jeete.”

Gadar 2 released 22 years after its prequel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 after Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal.

ALSO READ: Who is 26-year-old actress Sahher Bambba? Meet Aryan Khan's series Ba***ds of Bollywood's leading lady and has worked with Emraan Hashmi