Imlie has been grabbing a lot of attention of the viewers with its exciting storyline. The show was currently in the news as there were speculations about the lead actor of the show Sai Ketan Rao exiting the show. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor will stay back with the show as the makers have planned a new twist in Imlie.

The show recently had popular Bollywood actress Aruna Irani joining the team for a cameo appearance. Pinkvilla contacted Adrija Roy aka Imlie and asked her about her experience shooting with the renowned actress.

Adrija Roy shares her experience shooting with Aruna Irani

The Imlie actress said, "Aruna jee entered the as a cameo appearance in the show. Her character is that of an astrologer who predicts Agastya's death. She shot with us for two days and trust me when I say this, it never felt like she is this renowned Bollywood actress. She was so warm, grounded, and humble. She was like an elder member of the family. I grew up watching her onscreen and sharing screen space with her was surreal.

"I wasn't keeping well when she was on the sets and she kept on enquiring about my health via messages and that made me feel so good. She is a gem of a person."

Have a look at Adrija Roy's post for Aruna Irani-

Adrija Roy on the major twist in Imlie

Imlie is set to explore a new story with Agastya's death. A promo of Sai Ketan Rao's re-entry as a Hyderabadi police officer Surya Pratap Reddy went viral. Talking about the same, Adrija said, "The news about this twist was as shocking to me as it was for all the viewers and fans of the show. We have fans who are upset with Agastya's death as they loved Agastya and Imlie's bond and chemistry."

"There's a lot more in store for the viewers and I'm sure they'll love the new story. It felt like we were shooting for a new show altogether (laughs). I hope the viewers give Surya and Imlie the same amount of love and acceptance that they gave to Imlie and Agastya," she ended.

