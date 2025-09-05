Bollywood's Best Teachers: A look at 5 unforgettable roles, from Aamir Khan to Boman Irani

September 5th is celebrated as Teacher's Day. Teachers are people who hold a special place in our lives, and Bollywood, known for its larger-than-life portrayals, has often brought inspiring educator characters to life. From some really strict ones to some that became the biggest support in the lives of their students, we have seen actors portraying some iconic teachers on the big screen. Here's a look at some of the most memorable Bollywood actors who played teachers on screen.

1. Aamir Khan – Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has portrayed the role of an art teacher in the film, where he figures out the problem with Ishaan (Darsheel Safary). He patiently understands the root cause and concludes that Ishaan is suffering from dyslexia. He was not just a teacher but also a lifeline for Ishaan. He challenged traditional education systems and encouraged creative learning. The film became a cultural touchstone and brought awareness to learning disabilities in India.

2. Sushmita Sen – Main Hoon Na

Sushmita Sen’s iconic portrayal of the glamorous chemistry teacher Miss Chandni is still rooted deep in our hearts. Her character brought charm, grace, and warmth, reminding audiences that teachers can be both authoritative and approachable.

3. Hrithik Roshan – Super 30

Hrithik Roshan played the character of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exam. Despite facing personal and financial challenges, he becomes a beacon of hope for dozens of students striving for a better future.

4. Shah Rukh Khan – Chak De! India

He was not a conventional classroom teacher, but played the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. His motivational speech is still engraved in all our minds and will still give you goosebumps if you hear it.

5. Boman Irani – 3 Idiots

Boman Irani’s character in 3 Idiots is one of the most memorable ones. He portrayed a rigid and eccentric engineering college dean, and he offers a satirical look at India's competitive education system.

