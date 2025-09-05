‘3-4 chahiye honge aage peeche’: Paparazzo reveals planning behind getting first photo of Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011, the entire nation’s gaze was fixed on getting a glimpse of the newborn. But just like the celebrity couples these days, the Bachchans too made sure to keep their child away from the media glare.

This sparked curiosity not only among the fans but the paps, too. Now, in a recent interview, paparazzo Manav Manglani revealed how he captured the first-ever picture of the baby girl at the airport.

Manav Mangalni on public's anxiousness to see Aaradhya Bachchan

Talking to current Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Manav Manglani recalled the time when he captured Aaradhya Bachchan in his lens for the first time. He revealed that the moment took place at an airport where Aishwarya Rai was traveling with Aaradhya. It was for just a small moment when she let her guard down, and his instant reaction made him get the picture of the year that was widely circulated.

“Aaradhya ko dekhne ke liye public anxious thi, pagal thi," he recalled. (The public was anxious to see Aaradhya.) Manglani further recalled that fans were waiting for the day when someone clicks a picture of the little Bachchan, as everyone was curious to see what the actress’s daughter looks like.

“That was the shot of the day. I got calls from channels, papers, everyone… The whole globe was waiting for that one look of Aaradhya, kaisi lag rahi hogi. Aishwarya was at her peak and the most beautiful," Manav recalled.

Manav Manglani reveals he clicked Aaradhya’s picture

Manav revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had not stepped out of her house for almost 6 months to 1 year after Aaradhya’s birth. When the paparazzo got to know that the actress was finally taking her out somewhere and would be coming to Mumbai airport, he chalked out a plan. He deployed a total of 3 photographers at the domestic airport from every angle to capture Aaradhya’s face.

He added that the photo quickly went viral, making headlines and breaking the internet.

Paparazzi culture faced criticism for intruding on a child's privacy, but others viewed it as an inevitable outcome of the public's fascination with the Bachchan family. Manglani also stated that Aaradhya is now very confident and poses like a professional with her mother, Aishwarya Rai.

