Madharaasi Ending Explained: Why is Sivakarthikeyan aka Raghuram helping law enforcement against crime syndicate?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi hit theaters recently, with actors Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal playing the co-leads. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is a psychological romantic action thriller.

If you have seen the film in theaters and are still unclear about its plot, here’s a quick explainer.

Madharaasi Ending: What is the plot of Sivakarthikeyan starrer?

Madharaasi explores the story of Raghuram (played by Sivakarthikeyan), an ordinary orphan who is troubled by a traumatic event. After losing everyone, Raghu struggles with loneliness until he meets Malathy.

Meanwhile, Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabeer Kallarakkal), two gangsters, are part of a weapons smuggling syndicate. Both of them, hailing from the northern parts of India, plan to introduce gun culture among the people of Tamil Nadu.

As the intense smuggling crime gets noticed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), the agency plans to put a stop to it. Still, they are counterattacked and left beaten by the syndicate.

On the other hand, Raghuram has now fallen in love with Malathy and finally finds someone whom he can call family. While things seem to go well, an argument leads to their breakup, and Raghu is left distraught.

After losing all motivation to live, Raghuram decides to end his life, unable to imagine living without Malathy. Coincidentally, an injured NIA leader, Premanth, spots Raghu and gets an idea.

Why did Premnath recruit Raghuram for his mission?

After the mission against the smuggling syndicate goes south, Premanth (Biju Menon) fears losing more of his men. That is when he sees Raghuram preparing to end his life.

Seeing him, Prem decides to recruit Raghu for a suicide mission against the crime syndicate. Soon after, the protagonist realizes that Malathy (Rukmini Vasanth) has also been inadvertently roped into the plan and is now at risk.

However, all hell breaks loose when Raghu is revealed to have a violent psychosis stemming from his traumatic past. Whenever he is triggered and sets his mind to a cause, he becomes completely chaotic, blurring the lines between insanity and heroism.

After saving Malathy from danger, Raghu returns for a showdown, ultimately bringing an end to the syndicate’s actions.

