War 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer FLOPS with Rs 360 crore globally, Hindi version dominates Telugu

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The spy universe movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, couldn't impress the audience much, and that's what reflected at the box office. Released a day before Independence Day, War 2 is ending its theatrical run in just 20 days of release.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is wrapping its theatrical run at Rs 361 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Of which, the movie fetched the most from the domestic markets. It collected around Rs 277 crore gross from India, while the international territories could contribute about Rs 84 crore gross to the cume.

War 2 flops at the box office, Hindi version dominates Telugu-dubbed

Of its total India gross collection, the Hrithik Roshan starrer made the most from the original version, i.e., Hindi, which contributed around Rs 214 crore gross (Rs 171 crore net). The Telugu version was a letdown as it grossed just Rs 63 crore at the box office. Though the Hindi version dominated the Telugu version, it doesn't change the fact that the Hrithik-Jr NTR film turned out to be a big flop.

The movie even made losses for the distributors, which is the first time for a YRF Spy universe movie. War 2 remained the lowest earner among all the previous spy-verse movies, including Salman Khan’s 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger.

Advertisement

Final Box Office Collection of War 2 is as follows:

Particular Box Office Hindi Gross Rs 214 crore Telugu Gross Rs 63 crore Overseas Gross Rs 84 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 361 crore

War 2 clashed with Coolie, fell flat due to poor word of mouth

War 2 clashed with another big tentpole movie, Coolie, but it's not the Rajinikanth starrer that affected its business. The major reason behind War 2’s poor box office performance is unfavorable word of mouth. Had the movie received a superlative audience reception, things would have been much better.

For the record, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer lost the clash against Coolie as the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is poised to close its run around the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vash Level 2 Box Office: Gujarati supernatural film maintains steady run, nets Rs 8.60 crore in 9 days