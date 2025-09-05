Has Su From So released on OTT already? Find out where to watch the supernatural comedy

Su From So is a 2025 Kannada supernatural comedy which stars Shaneel Gautham, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje and Mime Ramdas. The film, which hit the screens on July 25, 2025, has been receiving a lot of praise from fans and critics. It was reportedly going to be released on OTT on September 5, but it looks like the OTT release has been delayed. Keep scrolling further to know the details.

Fans react to Su From So not releasing on OTT

Earlier, several reports suggested that Su From So will be releasing on OTT on September 5. But there seems to be some changes in the schedule. Netizens who were eagerly waiting for the release of this film appear disappointed by not seeing the movie on OTT. Social media is filled with tweets questioning the same. One of the fans wrote, “Su From So not up on Hotstar yet. Why?” Another fan questioned, “Su From So was supposed to be out on Hotstar today right.” A third tweet revealed that OTT release of the film is delayed.

Where to watch Su From So on OTT?

Su From So is all set to be released on JioHotstar. The tentative date of its release was September 5, but it looks like fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know the exact date of its OTT release.

More about Su From So

Su From So, the horror comedy drama from Kannada cinema, hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. The film tells the tale of Ashoka, a youngster who has a crush on Sulochana, a spirit that has possessed him.

As a series of comedic supernatural events unfold in his village, the villagers must band together to rid themselves of the ghost, once and for all. According to multiple reports, the film is slated to release on the streaming platform this week.

