Married at 21, Mira Rajput shares how her early marriage to Shahid Kapoor created distance from friends

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the loved couples in the industry. At the time of their marriage, the mom of two was only 21, and struggled to keep up with her friends and felt isolated in the early years of marriage.

The businesswoman sat down for a conversation with Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan on their podcast, where she revealed going through different phases in life, managing work, and being away from friends.

Advertisement

The Akind co-founder also spoke of the feeling of isolation that she got from watching her friends take up different career paths.

Mira Rajput on feeling isolated in early years of her marriage

While in an interview with the content creators, Rajput revealed, "I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I'd like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends. I wish I could do what she's doing.”

She further stated, "For the longest time, it was me thinking, 'Oh, my friend has gone for her Master's, or they're travelling, or like there's a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that.’”

Rajput further recalled that post-marriage, she wouldn’t speak to her friends as often as she used to. “They were like, 'What has happened? Just because you've moved and gotten married doesn't mean you forget us.' I was like, 'Guys, genuinely, I'm occupied and caught up and stuff.' I don't think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they're in a similar phase."

Advertisement

Mira tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and a year later, welcomed their first daughter, Misha. Rajput gave birth to her second child a couple of years later.

After years of focusing on her personal life, Mira Rajput has diverted her attention to building a career path. She launched her skincare brand, Akind, which she co-founded with Reliance’s Tira Beauty.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput wears Rs 1,38,000 heels in Mumbai rains with linen outfit and we call it a brave fashion move