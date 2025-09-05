8 Best Netflix Shows to Binge-Watch Right Now for Cozy Nights and Thrilling Stories

Fall officially begins on September 22, and Netflix is ready with some of the best shows to binge-watch. As the days get shorter and the weather turns cooler, viewers are looking for cozy, thrilling, or fun TV shows to enjoy. From emotional family dramas to dark thrillers and exciting new originals, Netflix has something for everyone this fall.

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls remains a fan favorite for fall. Set in New England, the series follows a single mother, Lorelai Gilmore, and her witty daughter Rory. With its warm small-town setting, colorful fall backdrop, and themes of family and love, the show is perfect for cozy binge-watching. Stars Hollow feels like a second home for viewers, making Gilmore Girls a timeless fall classic.

The Sandman

Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is a dark fantasy series that fits the fall mood. The story follows Dream, also known as Morpheus, who escapes captivity and must restore balance in the Dreaming. With its surreal visuals and haunting atmosphere, The Sandman makes for an ideal Halloween watch.

Dark

The German series Dark is one of Netflix’s best international shows. The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of children in the town of Winden. Spanning multiple timelines, it explores family secrets, time travel, and a looming apocalypse. With its eerie setting and constant rain, Dark feels like it was made for fall viewing.

Mindhunter

David Fincher’s Mindhunter is a gripping crime thriller set in the 1970s. It follows the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit as they study serial killers to understand their psychology. With its moody visuals and chilling true-crime stories, Mindhunter is a must-watch for fall.

Black Rabbit

One of Netflix’s biggest new releases this fall, Black Rabbit stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman. The series follows a New York restaurant owner whose life is disrupted when his troubled brother returns. With crime, family drama, and suspense, this new miniseries has already created big buzz ahead of its September 18 release.

Nobody Wants This

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This offers a lighter option. The show tells the story of Joanna, a podcaster, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate romance and differences. With fresh humor and engaging performances, this rom-com is back with Season 2 this fall.

Wednesday

Tim Burton’s Wednesday continues its second season on Netflix. The series follows Wednesday Addams as she discovers her psychic powers and uncovers mysteries at her school. With Jenna Ortega’s standout performance, the show blends gothic style with fall vibes, making it a perfect binge.

Stranger Things

Netflix’s most popular sci-fi show returns with its final season this fall. Stranger Things Season 5 will release in three parts starting November 26. The series, set in the 1980s, follows a group of friends as they face supernatural threats from the Upside Down. With its mix of suspense, nostalgia, and friendship, it’s a must-watch this fall.

