Channing Tatum Calls His Divorce From Jenna Dewan 'Painful', Discusses Co-Parenting Their Daughter: 'I Wish I Could Just...'

Channing Tatum has often made headlines for his personal life. Amid the whirlwind of romance with Inka Williams, the actor shared insights into his process of divorce with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The Step-Up co-stars were married for a decade after falling in love on the sets of the dance film. The duo also share a daughter, Evelyn, after being together for 10 years.

The Gambit star, who is currently out promoting his upcoming movie, Roofman, sat down for a conversation with Variety, where he claimed that separating from his ex-wife was painful.

Channing Tatum comments on parting ways with Jenna Dewan

While in an interview with the media portal, the Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed, "I know for a fact I’m able to understand it." He went on to add, "Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young. We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was… Not to go into all that.”

Adding to the statements, the actor also claimed that it is really tough for him not to have his daughter with him at all times. Tatum explained, "It’s in the past. But it’s really tough not to have your daughter half the time. I wish I could just have her all the time."

Meanwhile, Tatum and Dewan began dating in 2006 and went on to get engaged two years later.

Speaking of his separation, the actor claimed that he went through different phases. The Vow actor said, “Life gives you fuel. If you’ve really been heartbroken, and really been in pain and felt real, true aloneness … I’ve experienced enough life that I have something to offer. The technique and the ability to actually deliver."

On the work front, Channing Tatum will next be seen in Roofman, which is set to hit theaters on October 10. Moreover, the movie star has also joined the Avengers: Doomsday cast, wherein he will reprise the role of Gambit.

