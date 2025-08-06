Deepika Padukone's wedding Mehendi cost a whopping Rs 1 lakh? Here's how Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets helped actress finalize her artist

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been happily married for seven years. They are among the most loved couples in B-Town. Their wedding, which took place in 2018, was a lavish affair. Not just marriage ceremonies, they also had beautiful pre-wedding festivities.

Pictures of her Mehendi ceremony also went viral back then. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who charges Rs 1 lakh for customized designs, recalled her experience of working with Deepika.

Deepika Padukone kept her promise to hire Veena Nagda for her marriage

In a recent interview with Filmibeat Prime, Veena Nagda shared that her henna charges for customized designs are costly, usually under Rs 1 lakh. Talking about Deepika Padukone, she remembered meeting the actress on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Veena recalled that the YJHD star liked her Mehendi designs so much that the latter promised to hire her for her marriage. Years later, Deepika eventually booked Veena for her Mehendi ceremony.

When Ranveer Singh entered Deepika Padukone’s Mehendi ceremony

Veena, who was hired for five days for Deepika Padukone’s Mehendi ceremony, also shared anecdotes about the atmosphere at Lake Como. Veena recalled that she was initially wondering about how they would get through the henna design, as the temperature was quite low there.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Veena shared that when the actor arrived there, the sun came out and he lit up the room. The Dhurandhar actor was “joking and laughing with everyone,” she added.

Ranveer got Deepika’s name in his henna

Veena further recounted that Ranveer Singh had gotten his then-fiancée Deepika’s name in his Mehendi art. He asked the artist to make ‘Deep’ on his palm along with three stars dedicated to his love, mother, and sister.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in 2018. They had two marriage ceremonies with Sindhi and Konkani traditions in the presence of their families at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como, in Italy.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Dua this year.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar this year. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie, King.

