Grace Antony gets married to music director Aby Tom Cyriac in private ceremony, PICS OUT

Malayalam actress Grace Antony has entered marital life with music director Aby Tom Cyriac. The actress tied the knot on September 9, 2025, in a private ceremony with no fanfare.

Grace Antony ties the wedding knot to music director Aby Tom Cyriac

Apparently, Grace Antony was in a relationship with the music director for 9 years. Sharing the official update via her social media handle, the actress posted some pictures of her Christian Thali, without unveiling the groom’s face.

The actress also wrote the caption, “No Sounds, No lights, No Crowd. Finally we made it. #justmarried.”

On the official post, several celebrities, including Samvritha Akhil, Unni Mukundan, and Rajisha Vijayan, reacted. The Karnan actress even penned, “Yay!!! Gracemol and Aby”.

See the reactions here:

Who is Grace Antony?

Grace Antony is a Malayalam actress who made her debut with the movie Happy Wedding (2016). Following her appearance as a supporting actress, she delivered notable performances in films like Kumbalangi Nights, Prathi Poovankozhi, Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and even Mammootty starrer Rorschach.

In Malayalam cinema, the actress last played the lead role in the movie Extra Decent (2024), starring Suraj Venjaramoodu. The dark comedy flick Aamir Pallikkal also had Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana, and Vinaya Prasad as co-leads.

In 2025, Grace made her Tamil debut in the Ram directorial film Paranthu Po, co-starring alongside Tamizh Padam fame Shiva. The road-trip musical comedy told the story of a couple who led a hustling life to provide for their son, Anbu. However, he is far from happy, as his parents were always busy, leaving him feeling trapped at home and at school.

Now, during Anbu’s half-yearly holiday from school, he persuaded his father to take him on a trip. What followed was an emotional journey for his parents, helping them realize what truly matters in life.

Apart from cinema, Grace Antony was also part of the web series, Nagendran's Honeymoons. The dark comedy miniseries was written, produced, and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, with Suraj Venjaramoodu playing the title role.

The show, which is available for streaming on OTT platform JioHotstar, also features Shwetha Menon, Kani Kusruti, Alphy Panjikaran, Niranjana Anoop, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, her husband, Aby Tom Cyriac, is a music composer best known for his musical work in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Pavada.

