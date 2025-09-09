'Akshay Kumar has been my guiding force': Baaghi 4's Sunit Morarjee on his journey with his mentor

Akshay Kumar and Sunit Morarjee share a close-knit friendship since 2010. From being each other’s gym buddies, sports teammates and extending professional support, Sunit recently opened up about his bond with Akshay Kumar, whom he calls his “mentor” and “elder brother”.

“Akshay Sir has stood beside me in my personal and professional life in good and bad times. He has been my guiding force, my inspiration, and my elder brother. To have his support at every stage of my career is something I feel truly blessed about,” Sunit shares.

Advertisement

The Early Days

Morarjee’s journey began behind the camera, assisting on Kumar’s acclaimed films Special 26 and Khiladi 786. It was during this phase that Akshay noticed his passion for the craft.

“In my early days, Akshay Sir encouraged me to keep pushing forward. Over time, our bond grew deeper, and eventually, I got the chance to share the screen with him in Housefull 4. That was a dream milestone for me.”

A Bond Beyond Cinema

The connection between the two extends far beyond film sets. Volleyball and cricket matches have often brought them together, strengthening a bond built on respect and camaraderie.

“Some of my happiest memories are from the volleyball court and cricket field with him. His discipline, positivity, and humility are qualities I have always tried to learn from.”

A Lasting Influence

As Baaghi 4 has hit screens, Sunit acknowledges the profound influence Akshay continues to have on his journey.

Advertisement

“Whatever little I have achieved, a big part of it is because of Akshay Sir’s guidance and belief in me. I owe a lot to him, and I can only hope to make him proud in the years to come.”

From assistant director to actor holding his own in one of Bollywood’s biggest franchises, Sunit Morarjee’s journey is also a testament to the power of mentorship — and to the faith Akshay Kumar placed in him early on.

Currently, Sunit Morarjee is basking in the positive response for his latest release, Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. From the second installment of the franchise to the recent fourth, Sunit continues to remain the constant link, proving to be the top choice of filmmakers.

Despite starring alongside a strong ensemble including Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, Sunit is adding weight to the plot, considering his track with the Baaghi franchise.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff's gory movie collects Rs 4 crore on Monday, nets Rs 34 crore in four days