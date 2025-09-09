7 best psychological thrillers to watch on OTT platforms: Talaash to Haseen Dillruba

Psychological thrillers are a genre that has often been experimented with in the Hindi film industry. The storylines have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing what is to come next. With the introduction of OTT platforms, fans now have an opportunity to watch the best of genres in the comfort of their homes. From Aamir Khan’s Talaash to Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba, here are the 7 best psychological thriller films to stream on digital platforms.

Advertisement

Talaash (Prime Video)

Talaash is one of the most brilliantly made psychological thrillers in the industry. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It revolves around a police officer whose life is turned upside down after the death of his son. Unable to move on from the tragedy, Inspector Shekhawat heads out to find answers.

The movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, and it is available to stream on Prime Video.

Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey amazed the audience with their chemistry in Haseen Dilruba. The movie also stars Harshvardhan Rane. The movie tells the tale of a woman who is suspected of killing her husband. At the time of the investigation, the police are led to clues that blow the audience’s minds. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Kahaani (Netflix)

The 2012 film, Kahaani, stars Vidya Balan, who portrays the role of Vidya Bagchi. She heads to Kolkata to look for her missing husband. Amid the search, when the character reaches a dead end, she learns that there is more to her husband than what is visible to her. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and can be watched on Netflix.

Advertisement

Qala (Netflix)

Qala is one of Tripiti Dimri’s finest performances. The story is of a singer who is haunted by her past while also feeling the pressure of succeeding in her career. The film also stars Babil Khan, who marked his debut with the Anvita Dutt directorial. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Ittefaq (Netflix)

The Sonakshi Sinha-Sidharth Malhotra starrer is one of the best of the genre. Ittefaq is the tale of an officer, Dev, who takes on a murder case. With two suspects and two points of view, the police officer finds himself in a fix over finding the truth.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and is available to stream on Netflix.

A Thursday (JioHotstar)

Intense, gritty and full of suspense, A Thursday is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The movie stars Yami Gautam, who plays a playschool teacher who, on a random Thursday, takes 16 children hostage while putting across some unfathomable demands.

Advertisement

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Karthik Calling Karthik (Prime Video)

The film, based on the complexities of life, Karthik Calling Karthik stars Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar. The movie is about a corporate employee who is often ridiculed by his boss. However, a phone call on a random day changes his life forever. The movie keeps the audience wondering what would happen next till the end frame. The movie is available to watch on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: 9 best comedy movies to watch on OTT: Hera Pheri to Welcome