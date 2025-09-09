Meiyazhagan director Premkumar to direct action thriller with Fahadh Faasil before Vikram’s Chiyaan64?

Director Premkumar recently announced that he will be helming a movie with Chiyaan Vikram, tentatively titled Chiyaan64. However, the filmmaker also revealed that the film will be delayed, and he will first direct a movie with Fahadh Faasil instead.

Director Premkumar to helm action thriller with Fahadh Faasil before Chiyaan64?

Speaking with host Gobinath on YouTube, Premkumar revealed that his film with Chiyaan Vikram is still undergoing the writing process, and before that, he will make a movie with Fahadh Faasil.

The director said, “My next film with Fahadh Faasil will be completely different in genre compared to my previous movies. However, what will remain unique in all of them is the emotional factor that touches you.”

“The film with Chiyaan Vikram is still being written. For that to go on the floors, it would take me around four consecutive months to complete it. Actually, the thriller I have planned with Fahadh has been in my mind for almost 4 years,” he added.

Talking about his process, Premkumar emphasized how everyone around him advised him not to step into the action genre immediately, as he is known for his light-hearted movies like 96 and Meiyazhagan. However, that is exactly the image he wishes to break with his upcoming stories.

Continuing his conversation, Premkumar said, “Fahadh sir really loved the story. We know what kind of actor he is, and I only narrated 40 minutes of the story to him. As I spoke with him, each scene left Fahadh with a different reaction, which was exhilarating to witness. It will be a direct Tamil movie.”

Concluding his words, Premkumar added that he didn’t wish to take a long break from making cinema. Initially, he wanted to start filming before Meiyazhagan completed one year of release, but now, the FaFa movie will only go on floors from January 2026.

Chiyaan Vikram’s next

Back in July 2025, it was officially announced that Chiyaan Vikram would be joining hands with Premkumar for an action movie, tentatively titled Chiyaan64. However, as it has been delayed, it seems that the actor might begin filming for Chiyaan63, directed by Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin, although a confirmation is pending.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in a leading role in the Malayalam movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. The actor is currently involved in the production of the Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer movie, Patriot (MMMN).

