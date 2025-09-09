Top 5 Evergreen Rom-Coms on Netflix You’ll Love Rewatching: From Always Be My Maybe to All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Romantic comedies may not be as common in theaters today, but Netflix continues to keep the genre alive with a mix of classics and originals. From teen love stories to festive favorites, the platform has a wide range of rom-coms that remain fan favorites. If you’re looking for timeless options to stream, here are five evergreen Hollywood romantic comedies currently available on Netflix.

Your Place or Mine (2023)

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher

Debbie, a single mother from Los Angeles, and Peter, a bachelor in New York, swap homes for a week. What begins as a practical arrangement soon reveals hidden emotions, proving they may not know each other as well as they thought.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Netflix found huge success with this teen rom-com based on Jenny Han’s bestselling YA novel. The story follows Lara Jean, whose secret love letters are accidentally sent out, turning her high school life upside down. With a sweet performance by Lana Condor, it became a cultural hit.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park

This Netflix original brings humor, heart, and cultural representation to the rom-com space. The story revolves around childhood friends reconnecting after years apart and rediscovering feelings they once ignored. With strong performances from Ali Wong and Randall Park, it offers a fresh take while still embracing genre traditions.

Love Hard (2021)

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet

A dating columnist flies across the country to surprise a man she met on a dating app, only to realize she has been catfished. With holiday charm and modern dating struggles, this rom-com offers a fun twist on the genre.

Set It Up (2018)

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs

Set It Up marked Netflix’s breakthrough in the rom-com space, becoming a fan favorite. The film follows two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses, only to fall for each other in the process. With witty writing and great chemistry, it’s a modern staple of the genre.

