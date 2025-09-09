Is Catherine Zeta-Jones on Shah Rukh Khan's PR team? Her Om Shanti Om confession has fans wondering

Shah Rukh Khan fans never doubted in their minds that he enjoys a massive global fan following. Be it a celebrity or a common man, no one is spared from the charm of the superstar. Today, yet again, this fact has been proved after Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her social media handle to share that she has been watching Om Shanti Om, which also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.

Catherine Zeta-Jones praises Om Shanti Om

A post has gone viral on Reddit, which shows that the Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a reel on her Instagram story. The reel is from the movie Om Shanti Om, ft. Shah Rukh Khan in the song Dhoom Tana. Sharing this, the Wednesday star revealed that she was watching the 2007 Farah Khan-directed film while waiting at the US Open, and the post has since gone viral, especially on Reddit.

Her story read, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car.”

Fans' reaction to Catherine Zeta-Jones' story

The moment this post was shared, fans went berserk. The comments section saw mixed reactions from netizens. One of the fans wrote, “Farah and Dileep on their way to Jeeta mem kitchen to cook pav bhaji.” Another fan wrote, “Well that's a good movie. Songs , cameos , depiction of Bollywood.” A third fan wrote, “To me, OSO is a peak Bollywood movie. It has everything happy moments, sad songs, humor, ma ka pyar, action , drama , revenge and dard-e-disco of course along with great songs like Dastan-e-oso to deewangi to ajab se.”

These comments were followed by others like, “Can't wait to read comments explaining how catherine is a PR of SRK”, “Now I can tell people one similarity between me and zeta jones is that we both love oso”, “She has excellent taste.”

Catherine has expressed her love for the Farah Khan directorial even before. In 2019, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she and her husband admitted that their family is obsessed with the film and that their kids have been brought up singing the songs of this film. She further added that these songs are a staple in their household during Christmas.

