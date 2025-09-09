What is the hidden meaning behind Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli’s cameos in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Here's what we know

The recently released trailer for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood has caught attention not only for its storyline but also for the surprise cameos of Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli. In one playful scene, the two icons share a light-hearted moment, joking over idli-sambar and vada pav. Their appearances add a layer of satire to the series, which explores the darker and humorous sides of Bollywood.

Set to premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025, the series follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, an aspiring actor navigating Bollywood’s complexities. Aamir Khan delivers a memorable line, “Get lost,” adding sharp humor while subtly reflecting the industry’s competitiveness. SS Rajamouli, known for Baahubali and RRR, makes an unexpected appearance, engaging with Aamir in a witty exchange that hints at their behind-the-scenes rivalry.

Behind the cameos: Rajamouli vs Aamir in real life

The trailer also reflects a real-life pattern. Every time Rajamouli plans a major project, like Mahabharata or his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic Made in India (announced in 2023, likely starring Jr NTR), Aamir Khan seems to follow with a similar idea. Aamir has now confirmed his own Phalke biopic with director Rajkumar Hirani, set to start filming in October 2025, backed by Hollywood VFX teams and Phalke’s family support.

Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, expressed concerns about Rajamouli’s project, saying: “If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to.” In contrast, he praised Aamir and Hirani for their serious approach as per The Times of India. This adds fuel to speculation that Aamir might be strategically timing projects to compete with Rajamouli, especially after the mixed success of his last films.

This pattern isn’t new. When Rajamouli hinted at his Mahabharata adaptation, Aamir confirmed his own multi-part version, echoing the competition now seen with Phalke films. Fans and industry insiders are left wondering: Will both projects reach completion, or will one step aside? The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer cleverly nods to this dynamic, blending humor with commentary on real-life Bollywood rivalries.

