Govinda's wife Sunita breaks down while talking about marital issues, takes an indirect jibe: ‘Mera ghar todne ki koshish...'

Bollywood star Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has also started her YouTube journey and shared her first-ever vlog very recently. This first vlog was about her travel from Mumbai to Chandigarh to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples. Sunita even got emotional, mentioning how people tried to break her marriage.

Sunita Ahuja travels to Chandigarh to her favorite temple

In her first vlog, Sunita Ahuja is seen arriving at the airport to travel to Chandigarh. She can be seen telling her fans that celebrities call the paparazzi, but she doesn't need that, as she is already famous. Sunita mentioned how people call her "internet queen."

Sunita added, "Yeh ek dedh saal mere liye bohot difficult raha hai kyuki pata nahi kitne logo ne kya kya bakwas kiya hai mere baare mei, family ke baare mei. Yeh hai voh hai (The past one year has been difficult for me because many people spoke crass about me and my family)."

Govinda's wife then shared that she wants her fans to know her favorite place where she finds solace. On her flight, Sunita bought a box of poha (snack) for Rs 500. She expressed her shock, saying that she could have bought 5 kilos of poha from her home.

Further, in the vlog, Sunita revealed the first gift she received from Govinda, which was a saree from Mysore when he had gone for a shoot. She shared that she still has that saree. When her staff asked her if she wore that saree in front of the actor, Sunita agreed and even shared how he complimented her.

Sunita revealed Govinda's compliment, "Aare Sona kitni achi lagrahi hai tu. Mahalakshmi lagti ho, mera beta (You look so nice. You look like Mahalakshmi, my baby)."

Sunita Ahuja gets emotional

After reaching the temple, Sunita was seen having a conversation with the priest. When the priest asked her about the first time she asked a wish from the goddess, Sunita broke down in tears. She emotionally remembered, "Jab mai Govinda ko mili, mai maata se ye maangne gayi thi ki shaadi Govinda ke sath ho jaaye, jeevan achese jaaye (When I met Govinda, I prayed to goddess that I should get married to him. Wanted to spend my life nicely)."

The wife of the Partner actor mentioned that the goddess fulfilled all her wishes and blessed her with two children. But she confessed, "Har sukh milna itna aasan nahi hota hai. Kabhi uuch neech bhi life mai ho jaata hai (It's not easy to get all the happiness. There are ups and downs)."

Sunita continued, "Chaahe koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare, mai sab jaanti hu ki voh beti hai Maha Kaali (Whoever tries to break my house, I know Mahakaali will punish them)."

Sunita expressed her belief in the goddess, saying that she believes she teaches a lesson to her enemies.

Speaking about her marriage to Govinda, the two tied the knot in 1987. They have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja.

