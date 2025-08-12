Kunal Kemmu adds another feather to his cap, makes his music debut with Loche

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, celebrated for his charm and range on screen, is now stepping into the world of music as a singer-songwriter. The artist has unveiled his first single, Loche, a playful and relatable ode to life’s persistent little hiccups that never fail to show up at the wrong time.

Penned and performed by Kemmu, Loche draws from his own memories of navigating the uncertain road of young adulthood, from unexpected holdups to daily irritations. In everyday slang, “loche” describes those small but disruptive surprises that can throw plans off track, often in the most frustrating yet amusing ways.

The track fuses laid-back rhythms with conversational storytelling, echoing Kemmu’s natural on-screen warmth and approachability. While audiences have admired his acting and directing, this foray into music uncovers a fresh dimension to his creative voice.

Opening about the song, Kunal said, "I wanted Loche to feel like a friend patting you on the back and saying, ‘Relax, we’ve all been there.’ It’s about laughing at the mess instead of getting stuck in it - because that’s when life gets fun. The more you embrace the chaos, the lighter the ride becomes."

With Loche, Kemmu steps into a new artistic space while encouraging listeners to see the humor in life’s unpredictability. For those balancing the whirlwind of their 20s or 30s, it’s a gentle nudge that everyone has their own “loche”, and that’s part of what makes the story worth telling. After lending his voice to Hum Yahin from his directorial debut Madgaon Express, Kemmu is back at the mic with Loche, now streaming on his YouTube channel.

