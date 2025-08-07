Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to release film's first look poster on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday?

Love & War — the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer, has been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see this trio create magic on screen under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction. While filming is ongoing in full swing, there is still time before it hits the big screens. Now, according to a recent report, Bhansali has a small surprise for fans ahead of Love & War's release.

Love & War first look to be out soon?

According to Mid Day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the most celebrated filmmaker of Indian cinema, plans to treat the audience to a glimpse of Love & War soon. The report states that on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28, a visual asset from the movie will be unveiled. It is said that either Ranbir's first look poster will be released or a teaser for Love & War, featuring all three actors, will be shared with the audience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly coordinating the schedules of all three actors for the teaser shoot. Once their dates align, the teaser will be filmed very soon. The report stated that the filmmaker aims to pique fans' curiosity about the upcoming romantic saga. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in an intense role.

Currently, Love & War's filming is underway in full swing, and the film is expected to be wrapped up by year-end.

Pinkvilla recently informed our readers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be filming epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, a significant portion of the shoot will take place at multiple studios in Mumbai. An outdoor shoot is scheduled to occur in Europe after October 2025.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Bhansali's return to grand love stories and reconnects him with Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he previously collaborated on Saawariya. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as well, Love & War promises audiences an extravagant romantic saga that explores themes of conflict, both emotional and literal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War is expected to be released during Eid 2026.

