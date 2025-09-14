Bigg Boss 19, September 14, Double Eviction: Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar eliminated, Awez Darbar cries inconsolably

Bigg Boss 19, September 14 weekend ka vaar episode was hosted by Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar. Throughout the episode, the filmmaker and actor grilled contestants, schooled them, guided them and even asked their opinions on their co-contestants. Towards the end of the episode, Farah announced the first eviction of Bigg Boss 19. The contestants whose journey came to an end in the show are Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar.

Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar evicted

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Farah Khan announced the evicted contestants' names. The nominated contestants of this week were Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Farah took Natalia Janoszek's name first. As everyone bid goodbye to her, the filmmaker gave another shock to the contestants.

Farah pointed out how this season is unpredictable and then announced double elimination. She then announced that Nagma Mirajkar is the second contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Farah mentioned how Nagma was told several times to be active in the game. She informed contestants that their large fan following doesn't matter if they are not active in the show,

Nagma and Awez Darbar broke down instantly upon hearing news of her eviction. Farah asks Awez to express his emotions. Awez shared how she had learned everything about social media from Nagma and called her extremely strong. He mentioned how she was ill for two weeks, and so she could not perform. Nagma expressed how she wanted to stay more but then bid goodbye to the contestants.

Mridul then apologized to Natalia and thanked her for being his friend. Awez cries inconsolably and tells Nagma how her eviction is unfair, as they got nominated because of Abhishek Bajaj.

Before Nagma exited the Bigg Boss house, she told Awez, "Mai bahar shaadi ki tayaari karte rehti hu (I will do the wedding preparations outside)." Everyone cheered them.

After Nagma leaves, Awez again breaks down and mentions how she was not meant for Bigg Boss, as all are snakes here. Mridul Tiwari and Awez Darbar are saved this week.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was absent from this weekend ka vaar as he was busy shooting for his film Galwan in Ladakh.

ALSO READ: No live audience on Bigg Boss 19 sets? Makers reveal ‘beefed up’ security measures for Salman Khan