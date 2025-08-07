Mrunal Thakur’s heartfelt note on Son of Sardaar 2 success sparks fresh buzz around Dhanush dating rumors

Mrunal Thakur is having a great moment in her career and possibly in her personal life too. Her latest film Son of Sardaar 2, where she stars opposite Ajay Devgn, has hit the theatres and is receiving strong support from audiences. Mrunal’s performance as Rabia is being praised, with many calling her portrayal fun and refreshing.

To celebrate the release, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she is seen watching the film in theatres with her fans. Alongside the video, Mrunal posted a warm caption that reflects her gratitude for the audience’s love.

“Ever since Sita Ramam, I’ve held on to this little ritual of watching the film in theatres with all of you. Because truly, the real magic happens when I hear your laughter, your cheers, your love echo through the halls. There’s no bigger reward for our hard work than feeling your energy live in that moment,” she wrote.

Here’s why fans think Dhanush may be the reason behind her happiness

While Mrunal’s note was clearly a gesture of thanks to fans, many online believe there’s more to the story. Rumours about Mrunal Thakur dating actor Dhanush have been gaining traction. Fans first noticed their growing closeness when Dhanush flew to Mumbai to attend the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. The duo’s chemistry at the event sparked interest, and soon after, a report from News18 Showsha claimed that the two are in a relationship.

According to the report, Mrunal and Dhanush met during an event in South India while Mrunal was travelling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for her film Dacoit: A Love Story, co-starring Adivi Sesh.

A source quoted in the report said, “They’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts.”

