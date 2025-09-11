Did Karisma Kapoor want Portuguese citizenship? Shocking twist in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 cr property feud

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate feud is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Recently, the Delhi High Court asked his wife, Priya Kapur, to declare all his movable and immovable assets after Karisma Kapoor’s children claimed that they did not receive a copy of his will. Now the latest reports suggest that the late businessman was helping his former wife, an actress, and their kids to get Portuguese citizenship.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were on talking terms

As per reports in News 18, the new records submitted in the Delhi High Court claim that Sunjay Kapur was helping Karisma Kapoor and her kids Kiaan and Samaira, to secure a Portuguese citizenship. The WhatsApp chats and documents submitted by the actress’s children in the Delhi High Court suggest that the estranged couple were on regular talking terms, and personal discussions took place almost every day.

The reports further suggest that, as per the records submitted in the court, Sunjay was assisting Karisma and their children in obtaining Portuguese citizenship, and steps were taken to secure foreign nationality for the family. In fact, one of the chats even reveals that the late businessman once told the actress to give up her Indian citizenship to obtain a Portuguese passport. The message read, “India does not permit dual citizenship”. The Delhi High Court will now examine these documents as the case progresses.

Sunjay Kapur’s will has left his entire personal estate to Priya Kapur

According to earlier reports, the will, dated just 11 weeks before Sunjay Kapur’s demise, has left his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur, and excluded his children. It is said that the businessman shared a close and active relationship with their late father, with frequent travel, family time, and business involvement until his passing. To intensify questions of timing, Priya assumed the role of Managing Director of his company only a day after his funeral.

As per reports, the children have still not been given a copy of the will, nor any clarity on their father’s personal assets. These developments are raising urgent questions of transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in inheritance disputes; issues that resonate far beyond one family.

