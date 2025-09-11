Malayalam actress Navya Nair breaks silence on Rs 1.14 Lakh fine for wearing Jasmine flowers at Melbourne Airport: ‘I have 28 days time…’

Malayalam actress Navya Nair recently grabbed all the eyeballs after she was fined around AUD 1,980 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) at the Melbourne International Airport for carrying a jasmine gajra. It is reported that she did not declare it to the Australian customs. Now in an interview, the acreess revealed that she has asked the Australian agricultural department requesting for the fine to be waived off.

Navya Nair opens up about being fined for wearing a gajra

Talking to HT City from Singapore, Navya Nair expressed that she was shocked at being fined, as it is a significant penalty. The actress revealed that she was not carrying flowers in her bag, but it was in her hair. “So it was nothing hidden, but I didn’t declare it because I missed it out. They mentioned that parts of plants and flowers are included. The sniffer dogs sniffed it because I had kept the flowers in my bag at the beginning of my travel,” she added.

Now, Navya has reached out to the Australian agricultural department via mail and requested that they waive the penalty. Nair added that she has 28 days to make the payment, and she was told by the authorities to mail all these details to the agriculture department. She mailed them the same night and is now waiting for a reply.

“I have asked them to waive off the amount, and if they don’t waive off, then I have read in many articles that they charge 300 dollars, and they charged AUD 1980, and it is written 6 units, so I don’t know what it is. As a foreigner, I had no idea,” says the actor.

Navya Nair wishes that this issue hadn’t become so big. She further claimed that this is the law of the country, and she will have to abide by it and has no other option. She further added that on humanitarian grounds, the officers could have simply taken the flowers and kept them with them. They could have let her go without any fine, as she didn’t have any intention. She also revealed that it took her quite a lot of time to go through the process and exit the airport to enter Melbourne, where she had gone to attend Onam celebrations hosted by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

