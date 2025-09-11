Benedict Cumberbatch Breaks Silence on Doctor Strange’s Role in Avengers: Doomsday as Marvel Unveils Upcoming MCU Releases

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for its biggest chapter yet with Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 18, 2026. The film will mark the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga, but one star’s absence from the official cast list has sparked questions.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, was not included in the recent livestream announcement of 27 confirmed cast members. This left fans wondering if the Sorcerer Supreme had been cut from the film. Speaking with Omelete (via Avengers Updates on X), Cumberbatch responded with a playful comment: “Who knows? Maybe they just didn’t have enough chairs.”

His remarks came after months of conflicting updates. At one point, the actor confirmed he would appear in the movie (then titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), but later said rewrites had shifted his role to Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. He then reversed course, telling Business Insider, “I am in that one.” The cast reveal, however, did not include him.

Will Doctor Strange appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel fans are left questioning if Strange will play a role in Avengers: Doomsday or if his story is being saved for the sequel. Given his central role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and its post-credits scene with Clea, it seems likely that Strange will have some involvement. His knowledge of incursions and the multiverse makes him an important character in the saga’s conclusion.

Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. have hinted that more surprises are planned, with the possibility of a second cast announcement before the film’s release. If true, Strange could still appear in the movie, either in a smaller role or in the post-credits scene leading into Secret Wars.

Upcoming Marvel releases leading to Doomsday

Before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Marvel Studios has several projects scheduled through 2025 and 2026:

Ironheart (June 24, 2025, Disney+): Riri Williams builds her own armor after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025, theaters): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Marvel’s first family, facing Galactus.

Eyes of Wakanda (August 6, 2025, Disney+): An animated anthology exploring Wakanda’s history and warriors’ missions.

Marvel Zombies (October 3, 2025, Disney+): Expands the What If...? zombie episode into a six-part horror series.

Wonder Man (December 2025, Disney+): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in a satirical take on Hollywood fame.

Spider-Man: A New Day (July 25, 2026, theaters): Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, rebuilding his life after No Way Home.

These projects will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, which is directed by the Russo Brothers and features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The saga concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

With Marvel balancing new heroes, X-Men cameos, and major crossovers, fans may not know the full cast until the film reaches theaters. For now, Benedict Cumberbatch’s words suggest that Doctor Strange may not be out of the fight just yet.

