Who is Mandhira Kapur? Meet Karisma Kapoor’s ex sister-in-law supporting kids in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property battle

Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, late businessman Sunjay Kapur, left behind a reported estate worth Rs 30,000 crore. After his passing, the inheritance has become the centre of a legal battle. Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that their stepmother Priya Kapur forged Sunjay’s will to make herself the sole beneficiary.

Amid this dispute, Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, has come forward to support Karisma’s children. She has become a key voice in questioning the will and defending the rights of her niece and nephew.

Who is Mandhira Kapur?

Mandhira Kapur is a second-generation entrepreneur and the Managing Director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt. Ltd., a company founded in 2012 with its global headquarters in London. She is the daughter of the late industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur and Rani Surinder Kapur.

Mandhira is married to Luke Smith and has two children, Nyna and JaiVee. She also has a sister, Superna Motwane. Though she had been estranged from her brother Sunjay for about four years due to what she described as a “silly sibling squabble,” she publicly acknowledged their bond in an Instagram post. “My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had,” she wrote.

Here’s what Mandhira Kapur said on the ongoing inheritance case

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mandhira revealed that the family has struggled to grieve Sunjay’s death because of the ongoing legal dispute. “It’s been horrible. It’s like I keep saying, it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve,” she said.

She also expressed disbelief over the will allegedly excluding Sunjay’s children. “We’ve always had good relationships with Karisma and her kids. If anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out - that they’ve been cut off and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will,” she added.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Mandhira also alleged that her mother was locked in a room by board members of Sona Comstar and made to sign documents without understanding them. “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset,” Mandhira said.

The coming weeks in court will be crucial as Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, continue to challenge the alleged will and claim their share in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore legacy.

