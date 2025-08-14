Raj Kundra offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj with Shilpa Shetty amid reports of cheating businessman of Rs 60 crore

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty recently paid a visit to Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The couple’s visit came amid the reports of the Kundras allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs. 60 crore. The actress and her husband spent time with the spiritual guru, as he spoke of kindness and provided solutions to the celebrities’ problems.

Advertisement

At one point in the conversation with Maharaj, Raj Kundra also offered one of his kidneys in return for his compassion. Surprisingly, this comes amid reports of fraud allegations against a businessman.

Meanwhile, Premanand Maharaj has been quite popular for his preachings and for his devotion toward Lord Krishna and Radha. He is often paid a visit by the cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Raj Kundra offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj

During their visit to Premanand Maharaj, both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra sat with the guru for a while and talked about their problems. The duo also listened to the kind words of the Maharaj, who later mentioned that both his kidneys had failed and that he had been living with the condition for the past 10 years.

In response, Kundra offered his own kidney, as he said, "I've been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

Advertisement

While Raj’s statements took his wife by surprise, Premanand Ji showed his gratitude and said, "It's enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won't leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Earlier today, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty made headlines for allegedly pulling off a scam of Rs. 60 crore. However, the couple has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless".

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra booked for cheating of Rs 60 crore: Case explained