Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is a copy of Akshay Kumar's Jaanwar? Suneel Darshan reveals

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in 2023 and witnessed a superlative box office run in India. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, met with extreme reactions - with some appreciating it for fearless and raw writing, while others tagged it as toxic. It also faced backlash for its Interval block being similar to the Korean movie, Oldboy. And now, veteran Hindi film director Suneel Darshan has accused Vanga of copying his story of Jaanwar (1991).

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Suneel Darshan highlighted that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has a similar plot to his film Jaanwar, still he hasn't made any claims.

When asked if he wants to remake his own film for today’s audience, Suneel said, “Main kaise banaun? Meri filmon ki nakal itne log kar chuke hain. Ek film hai Jaanwar. Jaanwar ka English kya hota hai? Uski kahaani kaunsi hai? Aapne Animal dekhi hai na? Aapko pata hai na kaunsi kahaani hai? Lekin main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki treatment bahut anokhi thi, aur bahut achhe tareeke se usne us film ko treat kiya. But if the producer had acknowledged the truth, it would have been much better.”

Why Suneel Darshan chooses to stay silent

Gearing for the release of Andaaz 2 on August 8, Suneel Darshan further added that he is happy that his cinema is inspiring other people even today. He said, “I thought it was better to stay silent, because somehow, there have been other films like this too, and they’ve been massive hits. I feel like I’m inspiring people. My cinema is continuing to inspire them, and those films are becoming huge blockbusters.”

“There’s one hero, a very big star, who also did a film that’s very, very similar to mine. And the writer from whom they bought the story is also a very big name. That film too was a massive hit. So if you see the film, it's strangely very similar to my film,” Suneel Darshan concluded.

