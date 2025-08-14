Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King may not release before 2027, Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki, is all set to make his solid comeback with King. The upcoming film co-stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. However, it seems that SRK fans will have to wait more for his big return to the cinemas.

King's shoot delayed due to Shah Rukh Khan's injury?

If a latest report of Mid-Day is to go by, the makers have delayed the filming of King due to Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury which he had while shooting an action sequence for the action thriller. Quoting an insider, the report stated that the King team has paused the shooting as the 59-year-old superstar requires some rest for a couple of weeks before he can face the camera again.

King is an "action-heavy" film so the makers don't want to take a chance with SRK's health, the insider added.

King to release in early 2027?

The report further suggests that King was being shot in an extensive schedule in Mumbai. The makers of Siddharth Anand's directorial venture were then planning its next schedule internationally. With the latest development, the King team is now in the process to decide the upcoming schedule.

Talking about the release date of King, the insider further revealed that the action thriller co-starring Suhana Khan was earlier supposed to be released on Gandhi Jayanti in 2026. However, considering SRK's injury, the release date may get pushed by months and eyeing an early release in 2027.

King is the 'most explosive action film' in Hindi

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, King will have some of the biggest action sequences in Indian cinema while competing with global standards. “It’s the most explosive action written for a Hindi film," a source told Pinkvilla last year.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will be at par Pathaan and a treat for the cinema-going audience,” the source added back then.

Are you excited about King?

