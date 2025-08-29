AA22xA6: Is Yogi Babu joining Allu Arjun and Atlee’s magnum opus? Find out

AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun, is currently under production and touted to be a massive cinematic venture. Directed by Atlee, the film is said to explore a ‘parallel universe’ genre, and it now appears that Tamil actor Yogi Babu has also joined the cast.

Is Yogi Babu part of Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6?

Social media buzz suggests that actor Yogi Babu, known for his comedic and character roles in Tamil cinema, is actively involved in the shoot. The team is reportedly shooting for a significant scene in Mumbai that also includes Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur. However, an official confirmation on the same is pending from the makers.

More about AA22xA6

The Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6 is shaping up to be a pan-world spectacle and is being made on a massive budget. Production is expected to conclude by the second half of 2026, with a theatrical release anticipated by the end of the year or early 2027.

Deepika Padukone has been officially roped in for a leading role. She is expected to be joined by Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor as co-leads. Interestingly, the Pushpa actress is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist.

Reports indicate that Allu Arjun would be appearing in 4 different characters within a single family tree. Initially, Atlee wanted the actor to play only a dual role and cast other actors for the roles of father and grandfather.

However, Allu insisted on doing all four roles himself, making it his first-ever movie in multiple avatars. Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been approached for a special appearance.

Yogi Babu’s upcoming film

Yogi Babu recently made news with the announcement of his next film titled An Ordinary Man. The upcoming Tamil comedy flick is being helmed by Ravi Mohan, making his debut as a director.

The movie will be bankrolled by the actor’s own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. It is slated for release after the studio’s maiden project, Bro Code, starring Ravi, SJ Suryah, and Arjun Ashokan, hits the big screens.

