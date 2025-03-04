Box Office: Delving into successful theatrical performances of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's collaborations; Will they reunite on a new movie soon?

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar, started his career as a lead in the late 80s. Salman's successful beginning in Hindi cinema is also credited to his collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. In the span of four decades, both of them have worked in only four movies. Let's revisit their successful collaborations from the box office's point of view.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 4 Theatrical Releases: Maine Pyar Kiya To Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's first movie together. With this film, both of them made their respective debuts in Hindi cinema. Also starring then newcomer Bhagyashree, the 1989 film sold over 4 crore tickets during its release. With Rs 14 crore plus business, Maine Pyar Kiya became the highest grosser of the year while clinching an all-time blockbuster verdict.

Salman and Sooraj worked together after five years in Hum Aapke Hain Koun! The 1994 film earned Rs 72.5 crore net in India. The musical romantic drama, which also starred Madhuri Dixit, emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

Five years later, they collaborated for Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1999. The family drama featured an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Karisma Kapur, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu. The 1999 movie collected Rs 39.25 crore net and turned out to be their third blockbuster.

Sixteen years later, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya reunited for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Also featuring Sonam Kapoor, the 2015 romantic family drama netted Rs 194.25 crore. It secured a hit verdict.

Box Office Collections Of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's Movies Are Mentioned Below:

Years Movies Net India Collections Verdicts 1989 Maine Pyar Kiya Rs 14 crore + All Time Blockbuster 1994 Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Rs 72.5 crore All Time Blockbuster 1999 Hum Saath- Saath Hain Rs 39.25 crore Blockbuster 2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore Hit

Salman Khan's Fans Await For His New Project With Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will reunite for a new movie in the future. In an earlier interview with PTI, Sooraj revealed that his collaboration with Salman is in the works and the filmmaker is writing its script. While there has been no further update on the same, fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their reunion project soon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.