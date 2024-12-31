2 years of IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship going public: Revisiting power couple's fated love story

IU and Lee Jong Suk are one of K-town's most favorite pairs. The power couple began their romantic journey back in 2022. Since then, it has been two years, and they continue to stay together, supporting each other's activities. Although there was a breakup rumor a few months ago, both stars quashed it, showcasing their strong companionship. As they complete two years of their relationship, let's revisit the confirmation of their dating news.

Lee Jong Suk was first embroiled in dating rumors on December 30, 2022. The actor won the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards for his outstanding performance in Big Mouth. During his acceptance speech, he mentioned an unnamed individual, saying, "I want to tell that person that I’m thankful to them for always being so admirable, that I’ve liked them a lot for a very long time, and that I respect and admire them greatly.”

He continued, "Seeing that person, I very often thought to myself, ‘I should have lived a little more diligently before now,’ or ‘I should have become a better person.’ I spent a lot of time reflecting on my past. I’m going to work harder in the future to become a better person."

His heartfelt speech went viral and many thought he was declaring his love for that specific person. However, at that time it was impossible to find out who she was. The search became easier when the next day Dispatch revealed Lee Jong Suk and IU as their 'New Year's couple'. On December 31, the K-media outlet published a few photos of the couple from the airport, reporting that they spent the 2022 Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan. In addition, they were reported to have been dating for four months already at that point.

Advertisement

Shortly after the reports, the stars' agencies confirmed their dating news. Lee Jong Suk's then-agency HighZium Studio stated, "They progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship." IU's agency EDAM Entertainment also issued a similar statement.

Since then, the couple has been going strong for 2 years now. The Big Mouth actor was also spotted at IU's latest concert in Seoul, showcasing their supportive relationship.

Congratulations to Lee Jong Suk and IU for completing 2 years with each other!

ALSO READ: 2024 MBC Drama Awards winners leaked at pre-recording: Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin win Best Couple, Lee Je Hoon grabs Top Excellence, and more