2023 Wrap-Up: NewJeans, RIIZE, X:IN, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more; VOTE for best K-pop rookie of the year

As we approach the end of 2023, it's evident that numerous K-pop groups are not only expanding their global influence, particularly in the American market, but we're also witnessing the rise of a diverse array of new talents making their debut. This trend highlights the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the K-pop industry, established groups reaching international audiences, and a constant influx of fresh faces to the music scene.

From NewJeans and X:IN to RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and others, this year saw the official debut of over 14 groups, showcasing the industry's continuous growth and innovation.

Here are the top 10 K-pop rookie groups taking the lead in the music market

1. NewJeans

Emerging as a groundbreaking force in the Korean music scene, NewJeans, a fresh quintet formed by ADOR, has been dominating headlines with an array of remarkable achievements. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group embodies a charming "girl next door" persona while delivering pop and R&B tunes influenced by the nostalgic sounds of the 1990s and 2000s, fused with dynamic dance and club elements.

Their debut on July 22, 2022, marked a historic moment with Attention, their debut single, soaring to the top spot on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart, solidifying their impact right from the start.

2. ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, the breakout K-pop boy group, has stormed into the industry since their July 10 debut, setting unprecedented records as the highest-selling rookie. With their mini-albums Youth in the Shade and MELTING POINT, they've amassed a staggering 3.83 million copies sold, marking an extraordinary feat.

Formed via Mnet's Boys Planet reality competition, this nine-member powerhouse managed by WakeOne includes talents like Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

3. LE SSERAFIM

Rising to the forefront, LE SSERAFIM, a quintet under SOURCE Music, stands as a standout girl group. Not only hailed as the top-performing act by MAMA 2023, but they've also enchanted audiences with infectious tracks and electrifying choreography. Comprising Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, the group initially had six members until Kim Garam's departure in July 2022.

Debuting on May 2, 2022, with their EP Fearless, LE SSERAFIM swiftly emerged as a force in the K-pop scene, earning accolades for their dynamic performances and securing a special place among music enthusiasts.

4. RIIZE

Bursting onto the K-pop scene just four months ago, RIIZE has swiftly become a sensation. Their September 4 debut with the smash hit single album Get A Guitar instantly captivated audiences, selling over 1.06 million copies. Crafted by SM Entertainment, this septet, comprising Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton, debuted under the banner of RIIZE.

With their energetic entry into the industry, RIIZE has marked an impressive start, showcasing their prowess and earning a fervent following in a remarkably short span, solidifying their presence among K-pop enthusiasts.

5. PLAVE

Breaking the mold of traditional K-pop groups, PLAVE has emerged as a virtual sensation since their April 4 debut. As a pioneering virtual boy band crafted by VLast, PLAVE has redefined norms, captivating audiences with their unique approach. With members Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin, PLAVE has surged in popularity, boasting over 403.2k album sales, showcasing the immense impact and appeal of virtual music entities in today's diverse music landscape.

6. NMIXX

Stepping into the K-pop realm under JYP Entertainment's banner, NMIXX has swiftly carved a niche with not just their infectious tracks but also their active presence across events and social media. Crafted by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP, this six-member powerhouse, Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, embarked on their journey as NMIXX, formerly known tentatively as JYPn.

Debuting on February 22, 2022, with the single album Ad Mare, NMIXX's impactful performances and vibrant engagements reflect a promising ascent in the competitive world of K-pop, captivating audiences with their dynamism and fervor.

7. BOYNEXTDOOR

Emerging boldly into the K-pop scene, BOYNEXTDOOR has swiftly captured hearts, selling over 746.6k albums since their dynamic debut on May 30. This sextet, orchestrated by KOZ Entertainment, boasts members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak.

With their single album WHO and mini-album WHY, BOYNEXTDOOR showcases their musical prowess, swiftly establishing their presence and carving a path toward success in the vibrant realm of K-pop.

8. X:IN

X:IN, the captivating quintet under ESCROW Entertainment, has shone brightly since their debut on April 11, 2023. Comprising E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria, this girl group made an impactful entry with their pre-debut single Who Am I on March 12, 2023. Their album KEEPING THE FIRE solidifies their presence, showcasing X:IN's compelling talent and hinting at a promising journey ahead in the K-pop realm.

9. XIKERS

March 30, 2023, marked the grand entrance of Xikers into the vibrant realm of K-pop. Under KQ Entertainment, this ten-member powerhouse—Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan—has swiftly established their footprint. With two dynamic mini-albums, HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing and HOUSE OF TRICKY: How To Play, Xikers showcases their versatility and prowess.

Guided by main producer Eden, their debut signifies a promising journey, highlighting Xikers' potential to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark in the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop.

10. &Team

&Team, the multinational sensation under HYBE Labels Japan, is a nine-member force born from the reality-survival program &Audition - The Howling. Comprising talents like K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki, and Maki, this boundary-breaking group spans Japan and South Korea. Their debut single, Under the Skin, dropped on November 21, 2022, paving the way for their official debut with the EP First Howling: Me on December 7, 2022.

With three albums already under their belt, &Team's global presence and diverse artistry showcase their potential to mesmerize audiences across international borders.

BONUS: Kep1er

Rising from the crucible of Girls Planet 999, Kep1er emerged as a powerhouse girl group comprising nine exceptional talents. Helmed by Swing Entertainment and WakeOne, this dynamic ensemble, Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting, made their resounding debut on January 3, 2022, with the EP First Impact.

Since then, Kep1er has showcased their prowess with a prolific streak, boasting an impressive tally of six albums. Their trajectory from the survival show to a sensational debut underscores their potential to captivate and thrive in the competitive landscape of K-pop.

