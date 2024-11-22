Kim Woo Bin announces first fan meeting in 5 years Woobin’s Diary; set to be held on January 2025

It has been 5 years since Kim Woo Bin held a fan meeting. The actor has been consistently working on building his filmography since 2019. With works like Our Blues, Allenoid, Black Knight, and more, the Heirs stars have witnessed an explosive global popularity in the last few years. So he has decided to hold a fan meeting to thank fans for all their support.

On November 22, Kim Woo Bin’s agency, AM Entertainment, announced that the actor would be holding his upcoming fan meeting at Woobin’s Diary on January 11, 2025. The venue has been decided as Konkuk University Saecheonnyeon Hall Grand Theater.

Fans in Seoul are eagerly looking forward to the day, as this is the first time Kim Woo Bin is holding such an event since his 2019 fan meeting, Thank You.

The name Woobin’s Diary has been chosen carefully in line with the theme of this upcoming fan meeting. Kim Woobin, who remembers everything he is grateful for, plans to fill a page of his diary with some special memories and times spent with his fans.

Check out the announcement here:

Since receiving his breakthrough with The Heirs, Kim Woo Bin has been consistently working hard to build a prolific career filled with phenomenal work. He achieved an unprecedented standard of global stardom with works like Uncontrollably Fond, Our Blues, Allenoid, Officer Black Belt, Black Knight, School 2013, and more.

Advertisement

Not too long ago, he made his comeback with Netflix’s Officer Black Belt, an action comedy film starring Kim Sung Kyun. He plays the role of Lee Jung Do, a seemingly ordinary guy delivering chicken for his father’s restaurant when he is not keeping busy with video games. However, he is someone with the highest ranks in Martial arts like Taekwondo, Judo, and Kendo. He never fails to use his skills to save someone in danger. Kim Woo Bin’s performance in this film received global praise.

On the other hand, he is now gearing up for his TV comeback with Everything Will Come True. He will once again pair up with Bae Suzy for this upcoming romantic comedy.

ALSO READ: Happy Song Hye Kyo Day: Actress’ 6 best K-dramas to watch including The Glory on Netflix, Descendants of the Sun on Viki, and more