2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon 1st performers lineup: Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, NCT DREAM, and more to take December 25 stage

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, Stary Kids, and more K-pop acts are set to perform at this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon. The star-studded first performers' lineup has been unveiled, raising anticipation for December 25. The event will also air live on SBS.

On November 13, SBS has announced the first performers’ lineup for 2024 Gayo Daejeon. Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, IVE, ITZY, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and TWS- a total of 10 K-pop groups are confirmed to perform at the annual year-end event.

More groups will be announced later. Fans are already excited as the first performers’ lineup promises a great evening on this year’s Christmas.

First, TXT recently made their comeback with their 7th EP The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. Released on November 4, this EP has a total of six songs including the title track Over The Moon. Their new release has been receiving a lot of love from the fans and they also managed to amass 1.5 million first-week sales.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has been on a roll from the beginning of this year. From historic Met Gala debut to collaborating with Charlie Puth, the K-pop group has been consistently proving why they are considered the 4th generation leader. Their SBS Gayo Daejeon stage promises an energetic eve.

On the other hand, NewJeans, despite many controversies, achieved exceptional success with their 2024 double single How Sweet and Japanese debut Supernatural. The group is known for their stage presence, more reason for the excitement surrounding their Gayo Daejeon stage.

IVE and ITZY, both of these girl groups had successful releases this year. With their second EP SWITCH, IVE members once again showed their dynamic range and diverse musical talents, while ITZY with their latest EP Gold, reached many new milestones.

NCT DREAM and NCT WISH, the two sub-groups of the titular band, are also raising anticipation for their performance at the SBS Gayo Daejeon. Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, and RIIZE - these three 5th-generation boy bands have already achieved incredible success despite having debuted within the last year.

With this star-studded lineup, SBS Gayo Daejeon is set to be held at INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo.





