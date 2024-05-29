7 best Kim Hye Yoon dramas: Lovely Runner, SKY Castle, Extraordinary You and more

Kim Hye Yoon shot to fame in 2018 with her role in the hit series SKY Castle. The actress has made a mark for herself in the industry with her cute and fresh aura. Her duality when she is in action and when she is not is commendable and proves her worth as an actor. Some of the best Kim Hye Yoon dramas include Lovely Runner, Extraordinary You and SKY Castle.

7 best Kim Hye Yoon dramas of all time

Lovely Runner

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yub

Genre: romance, comedy, fantasy

Release Date: April 8, 2024

The drama Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

SKY Castle

Cast: Yeon Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, Oh Na Ra, Kim Seo Hyung

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Release Date: November 23 2018

SKY Castle revolves around the story of rich families and their obsession with getting their children through the top universities in South Korea. What follows is murder, lies, scandals and much more. It discusses the pressure on students to do well in their studies and how it affects their mental health.

Extraordinary You

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook

Director: Kim Sang Hyub, Kim Sang Woo

Genre: romance, comedy

Release Date: October 2, 2019

Snowdrop

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jisoo

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Genre: Romance, political, melodrama

Release Date: December 18, 2021

Snowdrop is set in 1987 when South Korea was going through a socio-political turmoil. The drama tells the love story between a South Korean university student and a North Korean spy in this background of political stress. The plot is inspired by true events though it also received criticism for its portrayal of history and events from the public.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon

Director: Yoo Jong Sun

Genre: Historical, romance, comedy

Release Date: November 8, 2021

Ok Taecyeon plays the role of Ra Yi Yeon who is an undercover royal inspector. He is on his first mission and comes across Kim Jo Yi. The two together get on a mission and try to solve the cases of corruption in the capital. The drama was directed by Yoo Jong Sun. He has also directed Pale Moon, Marry Him If You Dare, Angel's Revenge, and more. Lee Jae Yoon wrote the script for this drama. He has also written for The Undateables, My Unfortunate Boyfriend, Herb, Holy Daddy, and more.

Cleaning Up

Cast: Yeon Jung Ah, Jeon So Min, Kim Jae Hwa, Lee Moo Saeng, Na In Woo

Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Genre: comedy, crime

Release Date: June 4, 2022

The drama tells the story of three cleaning ladies who invest in stock using insider information and hope for good returns. These three women have their own stories and struggles. They are determined to fulfil their dreams and have a decent living. It is a remake of the 2019 British series of the same name.

Bad Guys

Cast: Kim Sang Joon, Park Hae Jin, Jo Dong Hyuk, Ma Dong Seok, Kang Ye Won

Director: Shin Yong Hwi, Kim Jung Min

Genre: Action, psychological, thriller

Release Date: October 4, 2014

Bad Guys is a story of a team of criminals who join hands with the police force to fight against violent crimes. The team consists of a gangster, a serial killer, a police chief and more. The police chief tries to make the criminals work together sometimes logically and sometimes emotionally.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon marked her debut in 2012. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the film Hide and Seek which was released in 2013. The actress rose to fame with the hit drama SKY Castle in which she displayed her acting range. She is known for projects like Extraordinary You, Snowdrop, and more. She recently starred in the popular romance comedy Lovely Runner.

In April 2024, she signed her contract with Artist Company which also manages stars like Lee Jung Jae and Jung Sung Woo. The company released a statement welcoming the actress and giving the details. The company stated that they are delighted to be working with the actress, who has earned the nickname "Youthful genre expert". They appreciated her talent and mentioned how she has created her own exceptional aura through her acting skills.

